Medical workers company with child patients of COVID-19 during Mid-autumn festival in Putian, SE China's Fujian

Xinhua) 09:55, September 22, 2021

Video image captured on Sept. 21, 2021 shows a medical worker playing games with child patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 at an isolation ward of the Affiliated Hospital (Group) of Putian University in Putian, southeast China's Fujian Province. Amid the latest resurgence of COVID-19, some children have been diagnosed with the disease in Putian City. During the Mid-autumn festival, which is usually marked by family reunions, medical staff members working here played games with the child patients staying here away from their families. To make the environment child friendly, the hospital has decorated treatment wards and corridors with cartoons and adopted a targeted treatment approach with nursing and support programs. They also prepared mooncakes and toys for the young patients so as to soothe possible homesickness and the nerves. (Xinhua)

