China sends working group to NE city to guide COVID-19 response

Xinhua) 10:00, September 22, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission dispatched a working group Tuesday to guide COVID-19 response efforts in the city of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Harbin reported one locally transmitted COVID-19 case on Tuesday.

