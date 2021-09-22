Home>>
China sends working group to NE city to guide COVID-19 response
(Xinhua) 10:00, September 22, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 21 (Xinhua) -- The National Health Commission dispatched a working group Tuesday to guide COVID-19 response efforts in the city of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.
Harbin reported one locally transmitted COVID-19 case on Tuesday.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- Xi stresses beating COVID-19
- China firmly opposes political maneuvering in global COVID-19 origins tracing: Xi
- China to provide 2 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines to world this year: Xi
- Xi stresses coordinated global COVID-19 response to minimize cross-border transmission
- Over 2.18 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.