Hong Kong reports new imported COVID-19 case
(Xinhua) 10:35, September 23, 2021
HONG KONG, Sept. 22 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported one new imported case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total tally to 12,167.
The new case involved a person arriving in Hong Kong from the Philippines. A total of 37 cases were reported in the past 14 days and all were imported, according to the CHP.
Hong Kong's vaccination drive is making steady progress. Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, more than 4.41 million people, or 65.6 percent of the eligible population, have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, while around 4 million are fully vaccinated.
