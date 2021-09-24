Chinese vice premier urges efforts to curb COVID-19 clusters

Xinhua) 09:36, September 24, 2021

XIAMEN, Sept. 23 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Sun Chunlan has stressed efforts to carry out various epidemic-prevention measures to curb recent cluster cases in east China's Fujian Province.

Sun, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when inspecting cities including Xiamen, Putian, Quanzhou, and Zhangzhou in Fujian from Saturday to Thursday.

Locally transmitted COVID-19 cases recently occurred in the four cities.

Sun stressed nucleic acid testing for prime groups, epidemiological investigations, quarantine, community lockdowns, and disinfection of key sites.

The transmission of the virus in communities has been virtually cut off, Sun said, noting that it is currently a crucial time for Fujian to control the outbreaks.

She asked relevant authorities to strictly implement quarantine measures for personnel entering the border, adding that the length of quarantine should be determined scientifically.

Local governments should learn a lesson from recent cluster cases and improve their prevention and control measures, especially for key sites, including plants and schools, Sun said.

