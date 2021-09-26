COVID-19 patients discharged from hospital in Xiamen, Fujian

Xinhua) 09:27, September 26, 2021

Patients recovered from COVID-19 prepare to get on an ambulance to a medical facility for rehabilitation in Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, on Sept. 25, 2021. Seven COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital in the city of Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, on Saturday after recovery. This is the first batch of patients released since cluster infections of Delta variant occurred in the city earlier this month, according to local authorities. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

