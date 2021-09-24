Chinese mainland reports 30 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:37, September 24, 2021

A staff member takes a swab sample for nucleic acid test at a testing point in Siming District of Xiamen, east China's Fujian Province, Sept. 22, 2021. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

BEIJING, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 30 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the new local cases, 15 were reported in Fujian and the other half were reported in Heilongjiang.

Also reported were 24 new imported cases, with 13 in Yunnan, nine in Shanghai, and one each in Fujian and Guangdong, the commission said.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai on Thursday, it said, adding that no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported.

A total of 8,907 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Thursday. Among them, 8,395 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 512 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland reached 95,948 by Thursday, including 1,009 patients still receiving treatment, 16 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 90,303 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 11 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 348 asymptomatic cases, of whom 340 were imported, under medical observation as of Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 12,169 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 63 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,168 cases, including 841 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,887 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 63 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

