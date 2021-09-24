China's Harbin launches citywide nucleic acid testing

Xinhua) 10:19, September 24, 2021

A resident receives a nucleic acid test at a testing point in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 22, 2021. Harbin, with a population of more than 10 million, launched citywide nucleic acid testing on Tuesday afternoon and plans to complete the campaign by the end of Thursday, according to the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters. (Xinhua/Wang Song)

