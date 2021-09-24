Home>>
China's Harbin launches citywide nucleic acid testing
(Xinhua) 10:19, September 24, 2021
A resident receives a nucleic acid test at a testing point in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 22, 2021. Harbin, with a population of more than 10 million, launched citywide nucleic acid testing on Tuesday afternoon and plans to complete the campaign by the end of Thursday, according to the city's COVID-19 prevention and control headquarters. (Xinhua/Wang Song)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
- Bumper harvest presents a magnificent scene of terraced rice paddies in SW China's Luzhou city
- In pics: life of Siberian tigers in NE China's breeding center
- Explore wonderland created by an alpine lake cluster in SW China's Yunnan
- In pics: Museums across China unveil creative and culturally-inspired mooncakes
Related Stories
- Pakistani health experts say China sets example in COVID-19 control, cooperation
- Chinese vice premier urges efforts to curb COVID-19 clusters
- People mobilized to join COVID-19 fight in Tongan, Xiamen
- China's Harbin ramps up efforts to curb COVID-19 resurgence
- Hong Kong reports new imported COVID-19 case
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.