China's Xiamen clears COVID-19 medium, high risk areas

Xinhua) 09:34, October 09, 2021

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 8, 2021 shows vehicles running on the road in Xiamen City, southeast China's Fujian Province. The city of Xiamen in southeast China's Fujian Province, which witnessed the country's latest resurgence of COVID-19 cluster infections, cleared all medium- and high-risk areas for COVID-19 on Thursday night. The city downgraded three medium-risk areas and one high-risk area for COVID-19 to low-risk areas starting 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the municipal epidemic prevention and control headquarters. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)