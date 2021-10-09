Home>>
China's Xiamen clears COVID-19 medium, high risk areas
(Xinhua) 09:34, October 09, 2021
Aerial photo taken on Oct. 8, 2021 shows vehicles running on the road in Xiamen City, southeast China's Fujian Province. The city of Xiamen in southeast China's Fujian Province, which witnessed the country's latest resurgence of COVID-19 cluster infections, cleared all medium- and high-risk areas for COVID-19 on Thursday night. The city downgraded three medium-risk areas and one high-risk area for COVID-19 to low-risk areas starting 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the municipal epidemic prevention and control headquarters. (Xinhua/Jiang Kehong)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Minorities bear brunt of U.S. COVID-19 deaths: study
- U.S. faces challenges to achieve broader vaccination against COVID-19 in winter months
- The world needs a lockdown on politicizing COVID-19 origin-tracing
- Over 2.217 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
- Interview: China's anti-COVID-19 support "extremely valuable," says Ecuador's health minister
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.