Over 2.217 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
(Xinhua) 15:57, October 08, 2021
A medical worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a boy at a vaccination site in Xuhui District of Shanghai, east China, Sept. 3, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Ying)
BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- More than 2.217 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Thursday, data from the National Health Commission showed Friday.
