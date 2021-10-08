Chinese mainland reports 22 imported COVID-19 cases

Firemen disinfect a wetland park in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Oct. 5, 2021. Outdoor public places in Xiamen started to reopen from Oct. 5, as the results of the sixth round of citywide nucleic acid testing all came out negative. (Photo by Ye Yiheng/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland reported 22 imported COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the new imported cases, eight were reported in Shanghai, six in Yunnan, two each in Tianjin, Shandong, and Guangdong, and one each in Henan and Sichuan.

There were no new suspected cases or new deaths from COVID-19 on the mainland, the commission said.

A total of 9,237 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Thursday. Of them, 8,721 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 516 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

As of Thursday, the mainland had reported a total of 96,357 confirmed COVID-19 cases. Of them, 90,935 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

Currently, there were 786 confirmed cases receiving treatment, one of whom was in severe conditions.

A total of 13 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Thursday, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were 360 asymptomatic cases, of whom 344 were imported, still under medical observation as of Thursday.

By the end of Thursday, 12,251 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 75 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,271 cases, including 844 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,942 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 64 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

