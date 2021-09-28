1,000 makeshift quarantine rooms to be built by Wednesday amid COVID-19 resurgence in Fujian

Ecns.cn) 13:28, September 28, 2021

An isolation center with 1,000 temporary quarantine rooms is under construction on a 24/7 basis at Ruifeng Industrial Park in Xianyou County, Putian City, east China’s Fujian Province, Sept. 27, 2021. (China News Service/Zhang Bin)

Covering an area of 18 sqm, each single room will be equipped with air conditioning, water heater, bed cover and other amenities. The first 1,000 rooms are set to be delivered on Wednesday.

As of Monday, Fujian has reported a total of 464 locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases and 512 imported cases in this wave of outbreak, among which 385 and 21 are in hospital respectively.

