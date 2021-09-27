Chinese mainland reports 13 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

A medical worker works at a temporary lab for nucleic acid testing in Bayan County, Harbin of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 25, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 13 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the new local cases, 11 were reported in Heilongjiang and two in Fujian.

Also reported were 22 new imported cases, with 12 in Yunnan, three in Beijing, and one each in Tianjin, Liaoning, Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shandong and Guangdong, the commission said.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Sunday, said the commission.

A total of 8,977 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Sunday. Among them, 8,451 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 526 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 96,050 by Sunday, including 1,012 patients still receiving treatment, 11 of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 90,402 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 20 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, 17 of whom arrived from outside the mainland. There were a total of 344 asymptomatic cases, of whom 334 were imported, under medical observation as of Sunday.

By the end of Sunday, 12,193 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 66 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,189 cases, including 841 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,892 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 63 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

