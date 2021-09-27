3 temporary labs for nucleic acid testing built in Bayan County, Heilongjiang

September 27, 2021

Medical workers are seen at a temporary lab for nucleic acid testing in Bayan County, Harbin of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 25, 2021. A total of three temporary labs for nucleic acid testing have been built in the county. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

