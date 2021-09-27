Languages

Archive

Monday, September 27, 2021

Home>>

3 temporary labs for nucleic acid testing built in Bayan County, Heilongjiang

(Xinhua) 08:46, September 27, 2021

Medical workers are seen at a temporary lab for nucleic acid testing in Bayan County, Harbin of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 25, 2021. A total of three temporary labs for nucleic acid testing have been built in the county. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories