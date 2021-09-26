Languages

Archive

Sunday, September 26, 2021

Home>>

China's Harbin adds 1 high-risk COVID-19 area

(Xinhua) 13:21, September 26, 2021

 

Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, has added one high-risk area for COVID-19.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories