China delivers more Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines to Philippines

Xinhua) 09:16, September 27, 2021

MANILA, Sept. 26 (Xinhua) -- China delivered an additional batch of Sinovac CoronaVac vaccines to the Philippines on Sunday to support the Southeast Asian country's COVID-19 vaccination campaign.

China has been delivering CoronaVac to the Philippines since Feb. 28. It was the first to provide coronavirus vaccines to the Philippines, allowing the country to kick off its vaccination drive on March 1.

The Philippines has administered over 43.8 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines. More than 20 million people have been fully vaccinated. The government aims to vaccinate up to 70 million people this year.

To date, the Philippines has received almost 70 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from different vaccine makers. China remains the country's biggest vaccine supplier.

The Philippines now has nearly 2.5 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 37,405 deaths.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)