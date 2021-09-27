COVID-19 origins should be investigated worldwide for pandemic prevention: Lancet

Xinhua) 11:42, September 27, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The origins tracing of COVID-19 should be conducted worldwide for future pandemic prevention, an article published by The Lancet has said.

In the article jointly penned by a group of Chinese scientists, the authors noted that there are "no data to support the notion that any laboratory had handled SARS-CoV-2 or its proximal ancestor before the COVID-19 pandemic."

Referring to various studies conducted so far across the world, the article said it is "entirely possible that SARS-CoV-2-related viruses could cross the species barrier between humans and animals repeatedly in many parts of the world."

"In fact, it is almost certain that such animal-to-human transmissions are happening repeatedly," the article said.

Noting that based on research findings to date, SARS-CoV-2 could have a complex origin, the article said the investigation of its origins is "a hard task."

"Any hypothesis that lacks scientific evidence may lead to separation within the scientific community and among different population groups," said the article, adding that such speculation is not conducive to the unity and cooperation needed in the global fight against COVID-19 and other pathogens and is contrary to the spirit of science and humanitarianism.

