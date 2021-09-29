Latest COVID-19 outbreak in China's Fujian under control: official

Xinhua) September 29, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The latest COVID-19 outbreak in east China's Fujian Province has been brought under control, a health official said Wednesday.

Efforts should be made to consolidate the epidemic prevention and control achievements to prevent a resurgence, Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, told a press conference in Beijing.

Mi, however, warned that the epidemic situation in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province is still at a critical stage. He called for intensified efforts to contain the spread of the virus in the region.

