Latest COVID-19 outbreak in China's Fujian under control: official
(Xinhua) 16:40, September 29, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The latest COVID-19 outbreak in east China's Fujian Province has been brought under control, a health official said Wednesday.
Efforts should be made to consolidate the epidemic prevention and control achievements to prevent a resurgence, Mi Feng, spokesperson for the National Health Commission, told a press conference in Beijing.
Mi, however, warned that the epidemic situation in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province is still at a critical stage. He called for intensified efforts to contain the spread of the virus in the region.
