Chinese mainland reports 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 11:29, September 29, 2021

A medical worker makes preparation outside a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) lab for nucleic acid testing in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 26, 2021. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Of the new local cases, eight were reported in Heilongjiang and three in Fujian.

Also reported were 14 new imported cases, with eight in Yunnan, two each in Shanghai and Fujian, and one each in Jiangsu and Guangdong, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, said the commission.

A total of 9,009 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Tuesday. Among them, 8,500 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 509 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 96,106 by Tuesday, including 949 patients still receiving treatment, five of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 90,521 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 19 asymptomatic cases were newly reported, of whom 17 were from outside the mainland. There were a total of 342 asymptomatic cases, of whom 330 were imported, under medical observation as of Tuesday.

By the end of Tuesday, 12,209 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 71 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,205 cases, including 842 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,901 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 63 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

