Daily necessities delivered to residents under close-off management in Bayan County, Harbin
(Xinhua) 08:20, September 29, 2021
Supermarket employees deliver daily necessities to residents under close-off management in Bayan County of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 27, 2021. Local authorities have prioritized delivery services to ensure the supply of necessities for residents under close-off management. The pricing of commodities remains stable in the county. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
