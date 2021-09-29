Daily necessities delivered to residents under close-off management in Bayan County, Harbin

Xinhua) 08:20, September 29, 2021

Supermarket employees deliver daily necessities to residents under close-off management in Bayan County of Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 27, 2021. Local authorities have prioritized delivery services to ensure the supply of necessities for residents under close-off management. The pricing of commodities remains stable in the county. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)