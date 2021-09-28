Chinese mainland reports 13 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 10:40, September 28, 2021

A staff member disinfects a resident's hands at a residential area in Bayan County, Harbin of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

BEIJING, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 13 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of the new local cases, 11 were reported in Heilongjiang and two in Fujian.

Also reported were 18 new imported cases, with 11 in Yunnan, three in Guangdong, two in Jiangsu, and one each in Tianjin and Hunan, the commission said.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, said the commission.

A total of 8,995 imported cases had been reported on the mainland by the end of Monday. Among them, 8,477 had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, and 518 remained hospitalized. No deaths had been reported among the imported cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 96,081 by Monday, including 982 patients still receiving treatment, nine of whom were in severe conditions.

A total of 90,463 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of seven asymptomatic cases were newly reported, all arriving from outside the mainland. There were a total of 337 asymptomatic cases, of whom 327 were imported, under medical observation as of Monday.

By the end of Monday, 12,196 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 213 deaths, had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), while 67 cases had been reported in the Macao SAR, and 16,198 cases, including 842 deaths, had been reported in Taiwan.

A total of 11,897 COVID-19 patients in the Hong Kong SAR had been discharged from hospitals following recovery, while 63 had been discharged in the Macao SAR, and 13,742 had been discharged in Taiwan.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)