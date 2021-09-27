Home>>
Over 2.2 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in China
(Xinhua) 16:17, September 27, 2021
A medical worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a community health center in Qingxiu District of Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)
BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Over 2.2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in China as of Sunday, data from the National Health Commission showed Monday.
