Over 2.2 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in China

Xinhua) 16:17, September 27, 2021

A medical worker prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a community health center in Qingxiu District of Nanning, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Aug. 27, 2021. (Xinhua/Lu Boan)

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Over 2.2 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses had been administered in China as of Sunday, data from the National Health Commission showed Monday.

