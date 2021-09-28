Traditional Chinese medicine plays important role in COVID-19 treatment: senior expert

Xinhua) 09:49, September 28, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) has played an important role in the COVID-19 therapeutics developed by China, based on both domestic and overseas clinical results, said senior TCM expert Zhang Boli at a press conference Monday.

The synergy of TCM and Western medicine is a highlight of China's experience in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, and it serves as a vivid example of continuing innovation while carrying forward the best practices of TCM, said Zhang, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and recipient of the national honorary title "the People's Hero" for his outstanding anti-epidemic efforts.

Citing his firsthand experience in the city of Wuhan, Zhang noted the early intervention of TCM in patients, combined with stringent quarantine, played a crucial role in keeping the epidemic at bay in the earlier days.

Thanks to the eclectic treatment, none of the 564 patients with mild symptoms at the makeshift hospital in Wuhan's Jiangxia district where Zhang was stationed deteriorated into severe symptoms or relapsed after recovery, Zhang said.

Interpreting TCM and its underlying logic with modern science is a goal to strive for, said Zhang. Now it has been illustrated that the reason why TCM is effective in COVID-19 treatment is it helps adjust the immune system, protect impaired organs and rein in the virus' reproduction to a certain extent.

Further efforts should be made to combine TCM with modern technology, and better leverage its strength to benefit the Chinese people as well as the world, Zhang added.

