Heilongjiang reports 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua) 09:30, September 28, 2021

A staff member disinfects a resident's hands at a residential area in Bayan County, Harbin of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 27, 2021. The province on Sunday reported 11 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and three new local asymptomatic carriers. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)