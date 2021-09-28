Home>>
Heilongjiang reports 11 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases
(Xinhua) 09:30, September 28, 2021
A staff member disinfects a resident's hands at a residential area in Bayan County, Harbin of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Sept. 27, 2021. The province on Sunday reported 11 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases and three new local asymptomatic carriers. (Xinhua/Wang Jianwei)
(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)
