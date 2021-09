"Call in Club" Tidbits: Why do some Westerners stockpile toilet paper during the COVID-19 pandemic?

People's Daily Online) 10:35, September 29, 2021

Have you experienced "panic buying" before? Why did some Westerners keep stockpiling toilet paper prior to lockdowns during the COVID-19 pandemic? Reporters from People’s Daily Online share their views on the topic.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)