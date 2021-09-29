Home>>
Full Text: China releases chronicle of international cooperation on WHO-convened Global Study of Origins of SARS-CoV-2: China Part
(Xinhua) 11:33, September 29, 2021
BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday released a chronicle of international cooperation on the WHO-convened Global Study of Origins of SARS-CoV-2: China Part.
Please see the attachment for the document.
