Full Text: China releases chronicle of international cooperation on WHO-convened Global Study of Origins of SARS-CoV-2: China Part

Xinhua) 11:33, September 29, 2021

BEIJING, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- China on Wednesday released a chronicle of international cooperation on the WHO-convened Global Study of Origins of SARS-CoV-2: China Part.

Please see the attachment for the document.

