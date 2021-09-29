Home>>
In pics: production line of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine in Uzbekistan
(Xinhua) 11:30, September 29, 2021
Staff members work on a production line of COVID-19 vaccine at Uzbek pharma Jurabek Laboratories in Uzbekistan, on Sept. 5, 2021. A production line of ZF-UZ-VAC2001 vaccine, jointly developed by the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and China's Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd, has been put into production recently at Uzbek pharma Jurabek Laboratories. Earlier, Jurabek Laboratories has agreed with Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical on the local production of the ZF-UZ-VAC2001 vaccine, according to a decree signed by Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov. (Photo by Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- "Call in Club" Tidbits: Why do some Westerners stockpile toilet paper during the COVID-19 pandemic?
- Cambodia receives new batch of 3 mln doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine
- China supports waiver of IPR for COVID-19 vaccines: diplomat
- Daily necessities delivered to residents under close-off management in Bayan County, Harbin
- Over 2.203 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in China
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.