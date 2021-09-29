In pics: production line of Chinese COVID-19 vaccine in Uzbekistan

Xinhua) 11:30, September 29, 2021

Staff members work on a production line of COVID-19 vaccine at Uzbek pharma Jurabek Laboratories in Uzbekistan, on Sept. 5, 2021. A production line of ZF-UZ-VAC2001 vaccine, jointly developed by the Institute of Microbiology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and China's Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd, has been put into production recently at Uzbek pharma Jurabek Laboratories. Earlier, Jurabek Laboratories has agreed with Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical on the local production of the ZF-UZ-VAC2001 vaccine, according to a decree signed by Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov. (Photo by Zafar Khalilov/Xinhua)

