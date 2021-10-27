East China's Fujian to host cross-Strait youth festival

Xinhua) 16:04, October 27, 2021

BEIJING, Oct. 27 (Xinhua) -- A cross-Strait youth festival to promote exchanges between young people from the Chinese mainland and Taiwan will kick off on Thursday in Fuzhou, capital of east China's Fujian Province.

The event is co-organized by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, the All-China Youth Federation and the People's Government of Fujian Province, Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson with the Taiwan affairs office, told a press conference on Wednesday.

The youth festival, scheduled both online and offline, will feature a slew of activities focusing on the digital economy and rural vitalization, among other fields.

A highlight of this year's event is the 1,200-plus job opportunities that the participating Taiwan youth can grab during the festival, the spokesperson said.

The festival has attracted around 30,000 youth from across the Strait since its inaugural edition in 2013.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)