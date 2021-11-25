Construction of Shenzhen-Zhongshan bridge underway

November 25, 2021

Construction of the Zhongshan section of the Shenzhen-Zhongshan Bridge is underway in Zhongshan City, south China's Guangdong Province, Nov. 24, 2021. (Photo provided by Guangdong Provincial Communications Group)

The first steel box girder of the bridge, weighing 490 tons and covering around 539 square meters, was installed Wednesday, marking a major milestone of the superstructure of the main bridge.

The 24-kilometer Shenzhen-Zhongshan Bridge will connect Shenzhen and Zhongshan, two major cities on the Pearl River Delta in south China's Guangdong Province and shorten the travel time to 30 minutes. Construction of the mega project started in late 2016 and its opening is scheduled for 2024.

