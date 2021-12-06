Languages

Archive

Monday, December 06, 2021

Home>>

Dong ethnic group in Guizhou celebrate New Year in traditional costumes

(People's Daily Online) 16:24, December 06, 2021
Dong ethnic group in Guizhou celebrate New Year in traditional costumes

(People's Daily Online/Huang Xiaohai)

On Dec. 5, members of the Dong ethnic group celebrated the Dong New Year in Zhaoxing town, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. A gala parade was held to share their joy and display the colorful traditional costumes worn by the Dong ethnic group.

The traditional Dong costume was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in November 2014.


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】【10】

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)

Photos

Related Stories