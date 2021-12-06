Home>>
Dong ethnic group in Guizhou celebrate New Year in traditional costumes
(People's Daily Online) 16:24, December 06, 2021
(People's Daily Online/Huang Xiaohai)
On Dec. 5, members of the Dong ethnic group celebrated the Dong New Year in Zhaoxing town, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. A gala parade was held to share their joy and display the colorful traditional costumes worn by the Dong ethnic group.
The traditional Dong costume was listed as a national intangible cultural heritage in November 2014.
