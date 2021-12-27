Home>>
Animation: Chinese cartoon characters celebrate Beijing 2022
(People's Daily App) 09:50, December 27, 2021
The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games is just 40 days away! Chinese popular animated characters including the Monkey King, Calabash Brothers and Snow Child are waiting for you to join this great sports event.
