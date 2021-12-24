Britain selects women's curlers for Beijing Winter Olympics

December 24, 2021

LONDON, Dec. 23 (Xinhua) -- The British Olympic Association (BOA) has announced the selection of the women's curling team for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games on Thursday.

The squad will be skipped by three-time winter Olympian Eve Muirhead.

Muirhead, 31, will be joined by Jennifer Dodds, Vicky Wright and Hailey Duff, with Mili Smith being the alternate. Apart from Muirhead, all the other curlers will be making their Olympic debuts.

Earlier, Dodds was also selected to compete in the mixed doubles event at Beijing 2022 along with Bruce Mouat, with the pair having won the mixed doubles at this year's World Championships.

Mouat will also compete in the men's event in Beijing as the skip, accompanied by Grant Hardie, Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan, as well as alternate Ross Whyte.

