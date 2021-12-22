Home>>
Zhangjiakou Olympic Village conducts full-scale test
(Ecns.cn) 11:02, December 22, 2021
Bing Dwen Dwen, the official mascot for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, attracts testers, in Zhangjiakou City, north China's Hebei Province, Dec. 21, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Zhai Yujia)
The 2022 Winter Olympics athletes' village in Zhangjiakou was conducting a full-scale test on Tuesday, to identify problems and ensure the smooth operation of venues for the 2022 Winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing. A total of 2,493 people participated in the test, including 10 physically challenged people.
