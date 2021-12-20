Home>>
Retirees form hockey team to welcome Winter Olympics
(Ecns.cn) 17:11, December 20, 2021
A team of hockey players competes at a park in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 20, 2021. (Photo: China News Service/Yu Haiyang)
The hockey team, consisting of retired men who love winter sports, plays in the park every day. As the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games approach, winter sports are gaining more popularity in China.
