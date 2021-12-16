50-day Olympic countdown: The 5th feature of "Dual Olympic City" series released

People's Daily Online) 17:00, December 16, 2021

On December 16, the 5th feature of the "Dual Olympic City" series of promotional short videos, entitled "The Central Axis of Beijing," was officially released 50 days before the opening of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games.

The Beijing Central Axis, stretching nearly 8 km from Yongding Gate in the south to the Bell Tower in the north, is the core area of the old city of Beijing. Many world cultural heritage sites, including the Temple of Heaven and the Forbidden City are located on the axis. It has become a carrier for the ever-lasting traditional culture of the Chinese and the Chinese value system.

