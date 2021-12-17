Home>>
Chinese MFA spokesperson wears a badge to welcome the Winter Olympics
(People's Daily App) 11:17, December 17, 2021
"We sincerely wish the athletes of all countries a new breakthrough in the Winter Olympics, and we will cheer for their wonderful performances," said a spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) on Thursday.
Wang Wenbin made the remarks during a routine press briefing while wearing a commemorative badge marking the 50-day countdown to the Beijing Winter Olympics.
"I hope that everyone, like the lovely Winter Olympics mascots 'Bing Dwen Dwen' and 'Shuey Rhon Rhon', will join hands to warm the world and be 'together for a shared future'," said Wang.
