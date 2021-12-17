Chinese ambassador wishes British athletes success at Beijing Winter Olympics

LONDON, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Zheng Zeguang, said Thursday that, on behalf of the Chinese Embassy, he was delighted to welcome the British Winter Olympic team to Beijing and wish British athletes success.

Zheng made the remarks at the launch of an online event marking 50 days to Beijing 2022, presented by the China National Tourist Office in London.

The U.K. is the birth place for modern sports and sports industries, Zheng said, noting that there is enormous potential for China and the U.K. to enhance cooperation in this area.

Both sides should take the opportunity of the Beijing Winter Olympics to bring cooperation in sports to a new level, and deliver more tangible benefits to the peoples of the two countries, he said.

Over the years, the International Olympic Movement has brought together people from different countries, ethnic groups and cultural backgrounds, deepened their mutual understanding and friendship, and made important contribution to the lofty cause of promoting peace and development for mankind, he added.

Zheng also noted that some politicians in a handful of countries such as the U.S. and the U.K., however, are playing politics with the Winter Olympics.

"In doing so, they have been creating division and confrontation, instead of harmony and solidarity. We should not allow ourselves to be distracted by their political gimmicks," he said.

The ambassador noted that earlier this month, the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations adopted a resolution on the Olympic Truce for Beijing 2022, which was sponsored by 173 countries.

"This speaks volumes about the strong international support for China to host a successful Beijing Winter Olympic Games," he said.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will take place between February 4 and 20, followed by the Winter Paralympics from March 4 to 13.

