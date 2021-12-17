Interview: China has enough experience to successfully host Winter Olympics

The Olympic flame for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is on display on the Flame Exhibition Tour at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, on Dec. 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

KIEV, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- China has enough experience to successfully host the 2022 Winter Olympics, which will be essential to overcoming challenges and strengthening cohesion around the world, said Sergey Bubka, president of the National Olympic Committee (NOC) of Ukraine.

"China has a very big experience to host the Olympic Games. You have great facilities, you have experience, you know what to do," Bubka told Xinhua in an interview on Wednesday, adding that the Olympic Games belongs to all of humanity and is beyond politics, religion and borders.

"Doesn't matter [whether there are] political interests, religions, no borders, we are human beings. And through the Olympics, through Olympic ideals we bring everyone together," he said.

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games will be an important instrument to express the solidarity of global society against the COVID-19 pandemic, Bubka said.

"I think at this time, in COVID time, it's really important to have the Olympic Games," said the NOC head.

According to Bubka, Beijing 2022 will send a positive message to the world that humanity will overcome the pandemic through joint efforts.

"We will overcome this challenge of COVID-19 and of course we must be together," Bubka noted.

Speaking on Ukraine's plans for the Beijing 2022 Olympics, Bubka disclosed that final preparations are well underway.

"It is a very important period for athletes, who are preparing for the Beijing Olympic Games. Of course, they do training, they start competition already, this period is important for our athletes to qualify for the Olympic Games," he said.

According to Bubka, Ukraine expects to send a 100-member delegation, including 40 to 46 athletes, to Beijing.

"We are strong in biathlon and freestyle. We will see what our athletes will achieve," he said.

Bubka, who was the 1988 men's pole vault Olympic champion, said he had visited China many times and had been impressed by the beauty of the country and the friendliness of the Chinese people.

"I'd like to wish the Chinese people to enjoy the Games. The Olympic Games is very important for China and important for Asia to develop winter sports," Bubka said, while stressing the significance of the Games for the whole world.

"The Games is very important for the world, because the Olympics unites everyone, brings everyone together, to show a strong message to the people all over the world that we can live in peace, we can be together," Bubka said.

