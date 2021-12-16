S. Korean president rejects U.S.-led move not to send gov't officials to Beijing Winter Olympics

Xinhua) 14:59, December 16, 2021

The Olympic flame for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is on display on the Flame Exhibition Tour at Shougang Park in Beijing, capital of China, on Dec. 13, 2021. (Xinhua/Zhang Chenlin)

SINGAPORE, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in has recently said Seoul "is not considering" U.S.-led move not to send government officials or representatives to the Beijing Winter Olympics.

He made the remarks on Monday during his visit to Australia, saying that Seoul has "not been asked by the United States or any other nation" to send no government officials or representatives to the Beijing Winter Olympics, Singapore's Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao reported.

The 2022 Olympic Winter Games will kick off in Beijing on Feb. 4.

