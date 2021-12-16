Shanghai holds Beijing Winter Olympics-themed exhibition

Xinhua) 09:54, December 16, 2021

SHANGHAI, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- An exhibition centering on the Beijing Winter Olympics opened at the Shanghai Sports Museum on Wednesday to mark 50 days until the opening of the Games.

At the ceremony, an Olympic-themed jade artwork was gifted to the museum as one of the exhibits. A group of students from East China University of Political Science and Law became the first batch of visitors.

A total of 116 exhibits illustrate Winter Olympic events and the Beijing 2022 competition zones. A genuine bobsleigh has been transported from the Yanqing competition zone to the exhibition.

"The development of snow sports in Shanghai will follow two steps. We encourage people to try on simulators first and then gradually get used to the natural environment," said Yan Jiadong, chairman of the Shanghai Ice &Snow Sports Association.

As of October 2021, Shanghai had 13 ice rinks, 34 indoor ski resorts and three curling venues of eight sheets, with various winter sports fields in 13 districts.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)