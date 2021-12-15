Winter Olympics trivia: How many types of snow can snowmakers produce for Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games?

People's Daily Online) 14:30, December 15, 2021

Organizers of the upcoming Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games can use snowmakers to produce nine types of snow for different competition venues, according to the event's snowmaking team.

The team will make different types of artificial snow, which vary in water content, in strict accordance with the requirements of competition venues.

Manmade snow has been widely used for snow events in Winter Olympic Games, as it meets the requirements for the size, thickness, hardness and density of snow particles for different competition venues.

During the snowmaking process for the Yanqing competition zone for Beijing 2022, a range of water-conserving and recycling techniques was adopted to ensure water usage for snowmaking without posing any threat to local water usage and environment.

The collected natural precipitation and the overland runoff will be primarily used in snowmaking for the National Alpine Skiing Center located in the competition zone.

