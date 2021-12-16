Home>>
50 days to go: Beijing Winter Olympics, a carnival for all
(People's Daily App) 13:36, December 16, 2021
Chinese enthusiasm for winter sports is building with the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics nearing. Skiers and skaters abound, from toddlers to grannies.
50 days to go! Be ready for a celebration of winter sports.
