China's Vice Premier calls for efforts to ensure "simple, safe and splendid" Winter Games

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of a leading group overseeing the Beijing 2022 preparations, learns about the preparatory work for the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games while visiting the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 14, 2021. Han made an inspection tour of several venues in Beijing on Tuesday, including the National Speed Skating Oval, the Winter Olympic Village, the Main Media Center, the National Indoor Stadium and the National Aquatics Center. (Xinhua/Pang Xinglei)

BEIJING, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Vice Premier Han Zheng on Tuesday stressed the need to prioritize prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure a "simple, safe and splendid" 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and head of a leading group overseeing the Beijing 2022 preparations, made the remarks during an inspection tour of several venues in Beijing, including the National Skating Oval, the Winter Olympic Village, the Main Media Center, the National Indoor Stadium and the National Aquatics Center.

Han noted that the pandemic is a stern test for Games organizers, and urged everyone to stay vigilant at all times and strictly follow COVID-19 countermeasures.

With the Winter Olympics just 50 days away, Han also called for solid efforts in the final preparations at venues and supporting facilities to ensure the smooth running of the Games.

Han stressed that apart from hosting a major sporting event, these venues should cater to China's "Fitness for All" program, and serve the general public after the Winter Olympics.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will take place between February 4 and 20, followed by the Winter Paralympics from March 4 to 13.

The Chinese capital is set to become the first city to host both the summer and winter editions of the Olympic Games.

