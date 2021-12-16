Chinese craftswoman makes Beijing 2022-themed steamed buns
A craftswoman from north China’s Hebei Province has made a series of steamed buns with designs featuring the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games as the event draws near.
Li Yinhua busy making steamed buns. (Chinanews.com/Wu Na)
Li Yinhua, a resident in Shuangpengtou village, Xingtai city, Hebei Province, first watched videos and viewed photos on the theme of Beijing 2022 and then adopted them as a source of inspiration for the creation of her steamed buns.
“I have designed many types of Beijing 2022-themed steamed buns. I want to popularize the Winter Games through my steamed buns so that people can fall in love with ice and snow sports,” she said.
Li came up with the idea of opening a steamed bun business in 2018. “I liked watching my mom and my grandmother make steamed buns when I was young. I have learned some skills. So I decided to start my own business,” she said.
Li Yinhua making Beijing 2022-themed steamed buns. (Chinanews.com/Wu Na)
Li introduced that each procedure for making steamed buns, including flour mixing, kneading, decoration, fermentation and steaming, is quite complicated.
To improve her skills, Li gave the steamed buns she made to her neighbors, relatives and friends to taste and got their feedback. After a year’s efforts, Li developed various types of steamed buns, which are now popular among locals.
