Diplomats say impressed with Beijing Winter Olympics preparations

Xinhua) 16:06, December 16, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- Ambassadors of Colombia and Dominica to China have lauded the China's preparations for the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics, Beijing Daily has reported.

"I am convinced that the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games will be well-organized and exciting," Colombian Ambassador to China Luis Monsalve told the paper.

After visiting the living facilities for athletes, Monsalve said he believed that the athletes will have convenient lives during the Games.

According to Monsalve, four to six Colombian athletes will come to Beijing for the Winter Olympics.

Martin Charles, ambassador to China of Dominica, said he was amazed at the Winter Olympic venues. "China has built the most advanced competition venues and facilities for the Beijing Winter Olympics."

"Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many world leaders and audiences will not be able to come to Beijing to watch the Games," Charles said, adding that he is confident that the 2022 Winter Olympics will be a splendid sports event.

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics will take place between Feb. 4 and 20, followed by the Winter Paralympics from March 4 to 13.

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Liang Jun)