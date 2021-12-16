Winter Olympics trivia: What is the proportion of female athletes in the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022?

People's Daily Online) 15:24, December 16, 2021

A total of 2,892 athletes are set to take part in sports events in Beijing 2022, of whom 1,314 are women, accounting for 45.2 percent of the total. The proportion is the highest in the history of the Winter Olympic Games.

Which event is for men only in the Winter Olympic Games?

The Beijing Winter Olympic Games are scheduled to include 109 events over 15 disciplines in seven sports. Among these events, only one is exclusively for male athletes, which is the Nordic biathlon.

Although women are temporarily unable to participate in the biathlon, which consists of cross-country skiing and ski jumping held in the Winter Olympic Games, they are welcome to take part in this event in other major competitions such as the World Cup and the Intercontinental Cup.

Related:

Winter Olympics trivia: How many types of snow can snowmakers produce for Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games?

Winter Olympics trivia: How fast are bobsleighs – the "Formula One on ice"?

Winter Olympics trivia: What are the differences between speed skating and short track speed skating?

Winter Olympics trivia: What are the new events for Beijing 2022 Winter Games?

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)