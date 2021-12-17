Beijing Winter Olympics photo exhibition held in Israel

Two Israeli figure skating athletes attend a photo exhibition about 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in central Israeli city of Holon on Dec. 16, 2021. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

"Olympics is a bridge to connect athletes and people from different nations and races," Yael Arad, president of the Olympic Committee of Israel and Israel's first-ever Olympic medalist, told Xinhua.

JERUSALEM, Dec. 16 (Xinhua) -- A photo exhibition themed "Together for a Shared Future" was held Thursday in the central Israeli city of Holon, impressing Israeli visitors with the charm of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics and winter sports.

The exhibition was held in Holon's Ice Peaks, an indoor figure skating arena as well as a training base for Israeli winter Olympics athletes.

Key elements of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, including cute images of the official mascots Bing Dwen Dwen and Shuey Rhon Rhon, Winter Olympics venues, as well as amazing performances of winter sports athletes from across the world, were on display at the exhibition.

"Under the theme of 'Together for a Shared Future', China is inviting the rest of the world to envision a brighter future where all people, inspired by the Olympic spirit, move forward hand in hand with mutual assistance and win-win cooperation," Dai Yuming, charge d'affaires ad interim at the Chinese embassy, wrote in a congratulatory message on the exhibition.

Israeli Olympics pair skaters Evgeni Krasnopolski (R) and Hailey Kops (L) attend a photo exhibition about 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in central Israeli city of Holon on Dec. 16, 2021. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

The Chinese diplomat also expressed his best wishes to the Israeli athletes participating in the Beijing Winter Olympics, adding that China will commit to a green, inclusive, open and clean approach and host a simple, safe and splendid winter Olympics for the world.

"Israeli athletes will participate in alpine skiing, figure skating and short track speed skating competitions in the Beijing Winter Olympics," said Arad, adding that she was happy that Israeli athletes have the opportunity to "realize their dreams" in Beijing.

Yael Arad (R2), President of Olympic Committee of Israel and Israel's first-ever Olympic medalist attends a photo exhibition about 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics in central Israeli city of Holon on Dec. 16, 2021. (Photo by Gil Cohen Magen/Xinhua)

The exhibition was held by the Chinese Embassy in Israel and China Cultural Center in Tel Aviv with cooperation with the Olympic Committee of Israel and Israeli Ice Skating Federation.

The Beijing Winter Olympics will take place from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20, 2022, followed by the Paralympic Winter Games from March 4 to March 13. Beijing will become the first city in the world to ever host both summer and winter Olympic games.

