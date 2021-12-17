Countdown to Beijing 2022: Dancing in front of Yongding Tower

People's Daily Online) 13:47, December 17, 2021

Students from Junzhuang High School in Beijing's Mentougou district gathered in front of the Yongding Tower to celebrate the 50-day-countdown to the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games. With the theme of "Prepare for Beijing 2022; Together for a Shared Future," the celebratory activity included a dance named "A dream of Beijing 2022," which was performed by the high school students to cheer on the upcoming Games.

