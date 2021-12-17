Yanqing's competition venues for Beijing 2022 fully covered with 5G

Xinhua) 16:19, December 17, 2021

BEIJING, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- With less than 50 days away before the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games, full coverage of 5G signals has been in place at the National Sliding Center and the National Alpine Skiing Center.

The two venues, located in the Yanqing competition zone, are set to host the alpine skiing, bobsleigh, skeleton and luge competitions during the Games.

According to China Unicom, a leading telecom firm in China and the official telecommunication services partner for the Games, more than 30 5G base stations have been set up at the venues to ensure real-time weather forecast, timing and scoring, as well as media coverage.

Yang Peng, deputy general manager of the network department of China Unicom Beijing, said that weather conditions play a pivotal role in alpine skiing, making 5G-backed real-time weather data collection for a forecast one of the top priorities for the event.

"The 5G coverage enables real-time transmission of initial velocity, instantaneous speed and other data of athletes for timing and scoring," said Zhang Jia, director of Winter Olympics Office of China Unicom Beijing.

Remote medical care can also be empowered by 5G during the Games in case of any injury, Zhang added.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will open on February 4.

