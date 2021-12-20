Winter Olympics trivia: Is there an athlete that has won gold medal at both Summer and Winter Olympics?

People's Daily Online) 14:16, December 20, 2021

It is not hard to find an athlete that has competed at both Summer and Winter Olympic Games; yet it is to find one that has won a gold medal at both of them. In fact, American athlete Edward Eagan is so far the only person that has ever claimed gold medals at Summer and Winter Olympics.

Eagan was a boxing champion at the Antwerp 1920 Summer Olympic Games. Then 12 years later, at the Lake Placid 1932 Winter Olympics, he won the gold medal for the four-man bobsled, before which he had only received training for three weeks.

Egan's achievements were not limited to the sports field. He studied law at Harvard University and Yale University, and later continued with his studies in the University of Oxford. During the World War II, he was once a colonel.

The fact is it is harder for athletes nowadays to repeat Eagan's miracle at Olympic Games as their capabilities improve significantly and the competition becomes fiercer.

