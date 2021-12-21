Winter Olympics trivia: How long does it take to travel from Beijing to Zhangjiakou to watch a match?

People's Daily Online) 13:05, December 21, 2021

The Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games will take place in three competition zones－downtown Beijing, its northwest Yanqing district and co-host city Zhangjiakou in north China's Hebei Province.

How long does it take to travel from Beijing to Zhangjiakou to watch a match?

With a maximum design speed of 350 km/h, the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway takes passengers less than an hour to travel from Beijing to the main competition venue in Taizicheng village, Zhangjiakou. It also reduces the travel time between Zhangjiakou and the Qinghe railway station in Beijing to about 47 minutes. The 174-km railway, navigated by China's self-developed BeiDou Navigation Satellite System using automatic pilot, is the first smart high-speed rail line in the country.

Located at the Zhangjiakou core competition zone, the Taizicheng railway station is the first high-speed railway station that provides direct links to Olympic competition venues in the world. The railway station is only a 10 minutes' drive to the Zhangjiakou Winter Olympic Village and nearby ski resorts.

Every Olympic bullet train on the Beijing-Zhangjiakou high-speed railway features storage areas that enable passengers to store and claim their snowboards by scanning a QR code on the train. It is also equipped with a news center that will broadcast the games live.

